Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) PT Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HIW

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $26.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.