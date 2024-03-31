Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,900 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 29th total of 79,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HBANP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.41. 71,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,617. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

