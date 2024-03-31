HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 29th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HUYA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 61,888 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,189,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

HUYA Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,412. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

