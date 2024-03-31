Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 156.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 89.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 225,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,878. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

