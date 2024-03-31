Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 18.3% in March

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the February 29th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hysan Development Trading Up 0.8 %

Hysan Development stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06. Hysan Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

About Hysan Development

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.