IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $3.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on IAG shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

IAG stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.67. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,117,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

