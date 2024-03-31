ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 341 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.55. 7,408,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,540,571. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

