ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 38 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

ORLY stock traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,128.88. 292,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,756. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $821.61 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,074.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $991.10. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,085.47.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

