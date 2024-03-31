ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $347.16. 432,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,390. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

