ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $7,057,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.86.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded down $10.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,511.96. 262,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,169. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,646.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,509.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.