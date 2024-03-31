ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.5 %

SIRI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 11,991,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,904,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.