ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $322,000 Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFS traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,539. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.12 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.