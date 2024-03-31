ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $381,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

