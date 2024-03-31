ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $455,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $329,285.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,977 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

ROST traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.76. 1,960,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.