ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $719,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,336. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.01 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,513,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 48,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $14,681,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,812 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,244 shares of company stock valued at $58,930,611 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

