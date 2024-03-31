ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,160,804 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

