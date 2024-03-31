ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.15 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

