ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New $249,000 Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,635 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Articles

