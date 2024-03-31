IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $591.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $539.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

