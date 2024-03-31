iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Update

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iHuman from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get iHuman alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on iHuman

iHuman Stock Performance

NYSE IH remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. 48,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,182. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $90.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. iHuman had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million during the quarter.

iHuman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iHuman stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iHuman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.