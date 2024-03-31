ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,011,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $30,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMGN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN remained flat at $31.23 during trading hours on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,778,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

