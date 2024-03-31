Insider Buying: Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Acquires 4,607 Shares of Stock

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £967.47 ($1,222.63).

Pharos Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

LON PHAR opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. Pharos Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.54. The company has a market cap of £88.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.50, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Pharos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Pharos Energy’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,250.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research report on Wednesday.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

