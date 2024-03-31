Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

Insight Select Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Performance

INSI stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51. Insight Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

