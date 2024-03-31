Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.29.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $214.79 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.81, for a total value of $109,586.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,907.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,381. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,964 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

