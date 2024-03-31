Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Head to Head Review

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and BrainsWay’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 1.81 $67.74 million $0.83 42.71 BrainsWay $31.78 million 2.77 -$4.20 million ($0.13) -40.69

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than BrainsWay. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integra LifeSciences 4.39% 15.19% 6.59% BrainsWay -13.20% -10.05% -6.88%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Integra LifeSciences and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrainsWay has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Integra LifeSciences and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integra LifeSciences 3 2 4 0 2.11 BrainsWay 0 1 2 0 2.67

Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.94%. BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.33%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats BrainsWay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services. It also sells instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia, tendon, peripheral nerve repair and protection. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About BrainsWay

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

