Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 171.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,404,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $715,773,000 after buying an additional 13,507,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,204,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,461,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $186.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

