Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDN. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IDN stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intellicheck by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 949,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

