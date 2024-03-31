International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.5% of Tevis Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $95,612,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,789.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,509 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

