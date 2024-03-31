Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $18.08 or 0.00025640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $8.34 billion and $190.15 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00075529 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,524,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,503,417 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

