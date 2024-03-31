Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.