Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.36. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 56.15%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inuvo Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

