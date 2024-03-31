Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $64.72. 3,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,639. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.34. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $67.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.87.

About Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

