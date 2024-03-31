Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSMT remained flat at $23.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,086. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
