Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMT remained flat at $23.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,086. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0512 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,970.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11,379.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 251,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,474,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

