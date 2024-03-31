Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1469 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.25. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 41.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

