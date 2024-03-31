Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 75,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,038,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. The stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.91 and its 200 day moving average is $400.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

