Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.44. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

