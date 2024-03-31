Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,002,000 after buying an additional 903,980 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,232,000 after purchasing an additional 645,429 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,393,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.05. 192,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

