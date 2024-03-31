IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 50.3% in March

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 29th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on IO Biotech
Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,894 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IO Biotech Stock Performance
IO Biotech stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
See Also
