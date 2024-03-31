IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 50.3% in March

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 29th total of 54,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $988,213.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,894 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 18,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,854,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

IO Biotech stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.46.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

