IOTA (MIOTA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Billion

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $16.60 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002891 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000037 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.