IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA) Plans Dividend of $0.07

IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0694 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance
IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324. IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.38.
About IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF
