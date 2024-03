IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IQHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF Stock Performance

IQHI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.54. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743. IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

About IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF

See Also

The IQ MacKay ESG High Income ETF (IQHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg VLI High Yield index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities from around the world that meet environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria.

