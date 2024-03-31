IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,316. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

