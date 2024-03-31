Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

IREN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. Analysts expect that Iris Energy will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 23.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Iris Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iris Energy by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

