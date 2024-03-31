Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,983 shares of company stock worth $13,030,171. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE IRM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $80.21. 1,345,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

