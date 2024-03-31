iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4499 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.71. 5,425,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,898,000.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.