iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2517 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. 982,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,741,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

