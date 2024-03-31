iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:SLQD)

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,723,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,587,000 after purchasing an additional 257,963 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 86,186 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,226,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 59,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 43,156 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

