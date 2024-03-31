iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:IGIB)

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $52.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $188,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

