iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGZ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. 14,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,336. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

