iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $20,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

ISTB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 245,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,164. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

