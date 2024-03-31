iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

ILTB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $51.11. 97,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,072. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 279,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 821.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

